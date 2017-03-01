Koinonia Players bringing books to life

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich (WOTV) – Students in West Michigan are bringing literature to life. Check out the video above to seeThe Koinonia Players perform an exerpt out of ‘Just So, Mr. Kipling’. A dramatic telling of Rudyard Kipling, author of The Jungle Book. After the loss of his son, John, in World War I, a young girl asks him to share with her the tale of Mowgli making his way in the jungle as a boy amongst animals. As Rudyard struggles to handle his guilt and grief, he comes to process his mourning through The Jungle Book itself.

Koinonia is a Homeschool Support Group that has been active in the community since the early 1990’s. Koinonia is also actively involved in your child’s education through published notices of field trips, home school events, and other opportunities that a larger group can provide.

The Koinonia Players are kids with big personalities! In the video above, Maranda plays some theater games where the student’s acting skills are put to the test. Don’t miss ‘Just So, Mr. Kipling’ this weekend at the Kent Theater.

Just So, Mr. Kipling

Kent Theater in Cedar Springs

Friday, March 3rd at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 4th at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

General admission: $5