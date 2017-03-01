Healing through books at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Published:
hdvch books library


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Reading is an essential part of kid’s development and growing. That’s why Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has a full library available. If a child is too tired or sick to come down, they will bring the books to them.

If patients and families feel like they want to explore, they are able to get a change of scenery at the library. If they cannot get out of the room, a selection of books is brought to them. Charlotte’s Wings has partnered with Helen DeVos to help supply the books and carts. This library and the books they provide to patients adds a sense of normalcy and a special kind of healing to each child.

