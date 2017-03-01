Dancing with the Stars cast revealed

WOTV 4 Women Staff Published: Updated:
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- On March 1st Good Morning America revealed the cast of season 24 of Dancing with the Stars! The competition begins with an all-new cast of celebrities who will be paired up with the show’s pro dancers and brave the dance floor for the very first time.  Wondering who will be taking to the dance floor?  Here’s the big social media announcement from the GMA Twitter page.

Season 24 Dancing with the Stars cast:

Simone Biles and Sasha Farber
Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess
Charo and Keo Motsepe
Erika Jayne and Artem Chigvintsev
Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater
Chris Kattan and Witney Carson
Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev
Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy
Heather Morris and Maksim Chemkovskiy
Mr. T and Kym Herjavec (formerly Johnson)
David Ross and Lindsay Arnold
Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd

Each week these celebrities will leave their comfort zones and endure hours of grueling rehearsals to master new dance styles and technical choreography to perform a dance, which will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts as well as voted upon by viewers. In the end, only one star will rise above the rest to be crowned champion and win the coveted Mirrorball trophy.
The 24th season of “Dancing with the Stars” will have its season premiere on MONDAY, MARCH 20 at 8pm on My ABC WOTV 4.

 

