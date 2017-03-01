ABC’s newest series gives a voice to those who were silenced: ‘When We Rise’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – ‘When We Rise’ is ABC’s newest mini series that’s creating waves with it’s plot ripped right from today’s political climate. Whether you love it or not, this is a show with something to say. The mini-series event chronicles the real-life personal and political struggles, set-backs and triumphs of a diverse family of LGBT men and women who helped pioneer one of the last legs of the U.S. Civil Rights movement, from its turbulent infancy in the 20th century to the once unfathomable successes of today.

Watch ‘When We Rise’ every night at 9 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4 until the finale March 3rd.

