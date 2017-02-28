John Ball Zoo opens March 11th

WOTV 4 Women web staff Published:
john ball zoo


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – The John Ball Zoo is a fun place for families, and, after a long winter, it’s opening back up March 11th. Check out bears, otters, cougars, snow leopard, penguins (and fish in aquarium), snakes, small primates, black footed cats (Treasure of the Tropics building), chimpanzees, frogs, bald eagles, golden eagles, and Funicular is open. The list goes on and on, as well as the family fun!

If the weather peaks above 62 degrees, the lions, warthogs, and bongo may be out. Check out the John Ball Zoo opening March 11th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets will be discounted at $7 for adults and $6 for kids. Find the full schedule and hours here. 

