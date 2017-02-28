Helping children around the world find forever homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Bethany Christian Services work with children across the globe to find forever homes. Bethany has been serving refugees in the United States for 42 years. Amidst the current refugee crisis, Bethany’s call is to continue its work bringing and keeping families together. And though it is the Department of State that brings refugees to the U.S. after a lengthy (typically 2+ years) vetting process, Bethany partners with other non-profit organizations such as Church World Service and Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Services to provide refugee services once they arrive.

These services include:

Employment services

Housing assistance

Cultural education

Refugee foster care

Medical management

Much more

Refugee settlement:

More than 65 million people worldwide are displaced from their homes

More than half of the world’s refugees are kids, about 51%

Refugees are the most thoroughly vetted entering the U.S.

4 Ways you can help:

Donate to Bethany Christian Services’ Refugee Adult & Family program and the Refugee Foster Care program.

Become a refugee foster parent and care for children who have lost everything.

Advocate for Refugees with your state and U.S. Senators and Representatives by calling their offices, writing letters, etc.

Inform and educate your community using the facts and infographics provided by Bethany.