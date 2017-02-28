Eating Disorder Awareness Week: Help and hope are available

By Published:
eating-disorder-awareness-on-ew

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-National Eating Disorders Awareness Week is Feb. 26 – Mar. 4, and it’s time to talk about it. There are many common myths attached to eating disorders. The main misconception is that those who become ill, do so because of vanity. Eating disorders however, are the most complex of all mental health illnesses. Watch the special broadcast, Dying To Be Thin.

Find eating disorder hotlines and resources, here.

EATING DISORDER STATISTICS

More than 30 million Americans suffer from an eating disorder
Nearly half of all Americans personally know someone with an ED
Eating Disorders account for 4% of all childhood hospitalizations
Every 62 minutes, someone dies from ED complications
*According to the EDC

