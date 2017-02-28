Dying To Be Thin: Full show

Jordan Carson tells the story of her late sister, and her personal family story of her sister’s eating disorder. The half hour broadcast, Dying To Be Thin aired on Monday, February 16, 2015. If you missed the special broadcast, you can watch it by clicking the video player above. Eating Disorder Awareness Week is February 26-March 4, 2017.

