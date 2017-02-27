Students help give back to ‘Little Hats, Big Hearts’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Volunteers from around the country are joining the American Heart Association, in connection with The Children’s Heart Foundation, to celebrate American Heart Month by knitting and crocheting red hats for babies born in February at participating hospitals. In the video above, Maranda visited a school where a group of students are helping the cause.

Little Hats, Big Hearts, honors babies, moms, and heart healthy lives in a very special way. Supporters are knitting and crocheting red hats to be given out to thousands of babies during American Heart Month in order to empower moms to live heart healthy lives and to help their children do the same.

Find out how you can help in West Michigan here!