Students help give back to ‘Little Hats, Big Hearts’

WOTV 4 Women web staff Published:
little-hats-big-heart


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Volunteers from around the country are joining the American Heart Association, in connection with The Children’s Heart Foundation, to celebrate American Heart Month by knitting and crocheting red hats for babies born in February at participating hospitals. In the video above, Maranda visited a school where a group of students are helping the cause.

Little Hats, Big Hearts, honors babies, moms, and heart healthy lives in a very special way. Supporters are knitting and crocheting red hats to be given out to thousands of babies during American Heart Month in order to empower moms to live heart healthy lives and to help their children do the same.

Find out how you can help in West Michigan here!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s