Rockets, planes, and science fun at Air Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Air Zoo in Kalamazoo has tons of fun for kids, and, the best part, it’s educational! In the video above, Maranda and Troy Thrash explore all of the exciting, hands-on exhibits for kids. They blast off rockets, examine how planes fly, and more.

The Air Zoo’s FLEXHIBIT science activity & experimentation stations are exciting hands-on, multi-outcome, multi-sensory STEM-based interactives that are sure to thrill aspiring scientists and tinkerers of all ages! (Yes, even you grown-ups!)