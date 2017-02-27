Rockets, planes, and science fun at Air Zoo

WOTV 4 Women web staff Published:
air-zoo


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Air Zoo in Kalamazoo has tons of fun for kids, and, the best part, it’s educational! In the video above, Maranda and Troy Thrash explore all of the exciting, hands-on exhibits for kids. They blast off rockets, examine how planes fly, and more.

The Air Zoo’s FLEXHIBIT science activity & experimentation stations are exciting hands-on, multi-outcome, multi-sensory STEM-based interactives that are sure to thrill aspiring scientists and tinkerers of all ages! (Yes, even you grown-ups!)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s