GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Eating Disorder Awareness Week is February 26-March 4, 2017. For people who are experiencing an eating disorder or other associated disorders, help is available. The number of children under the age of 12 admitted to the hospital for an eating disorder rose 119% in less than a decade, according to Eating Disorders Coalition. Eating Disorders account for 4% of all childhood hospitalizations. Many times when treatment is finally sought, the illness has spiraled out of control and the chances for a full recovery grow slim.

There are several different approaches to treatment and recovery depending on the patient and individual need. Out-patient treatment include seeking therapy, a nutritionist, dietitian and primary care physician. These are often the first steps towards recovery. In-patient treatment is a form of treatment where patients, who are at a more critical condition, need hospitalization and 24 hour care. Below is a list of hotlines (you can call anonymously), and Eating Disorder resources. Recovery is possible, and help is available.

RESOURCES LIST:

EATING DISORDER COALITION

http://eatingdisorderscoalition.org/

ANAD-ANOREXIA NERVOSA AND ADDCIATED DISORDERS

http://www.anad.org/

Michigan Eating Disorders Alliance/MiEDA:

http://www.mieda.org

ANAD HELPLINE

The ANAD Eating Disorders Helpline 630-577.1330 is open Monday-Friday, 9:00 am-5:00 pm, Central Time.

ANAD also has a special email address, anadhelp@anad.org which may be used by those who prefer email instead of phoning.

LOCAL SUPPORT GROUPS

CTED, LLC. COMPREHENSIVE TREATMENT FOR EATING DISORDERS

http://eatingdisordersmichigan.com/

CTED sponsors a free community support group for anyone in recovery from an eating disorder as well as their family members and friends. For more information group sessions, please call 616-957-7700; or e-mail info@eatingdisordersmichigan.com FOREST VIEW MEDICAL HOSPITAL: 1055 Medical Park Drive Southeast

FOUNTAIN HILL CENTER

http://fountainhillcenter.org/therapists/rosalyn-baker/

The Fountain Hill Center for Counseling and Consultation provides pathways to healing and transformation, both personal and relational, through diverse and innovative therapeutic, educational, evaluative, and consultative services. Whether you are looking for individual, couples, family, or group therapy, we’re here to help you take your next step. The center provides pathways to healing and transformation, both personal and relational, through diverse and innovative therapeutic, educational, evaluative, and consultative services.

MUSKEGON, MI

Kathy and Kristine

Phone: (231) 750-8297 or (616) 566-0318 Email: ger5kathy@aol.com or mkristine8870@yahoo.com

Saganaw, MI

Jennifer Campbell

Phone: (989)714-9027

Email: jenkern82@hotmail.com

Metro Detroit, MI

Darlene

Phone: (734) 324-3089 Email: darlenejoy@mail.com

INPATIENT TREATMENTS

CENTER FOR DISCOVERY

http://www.centerfordiscovery.com/

THE RANCH

http://www.recoveryranch.com/treatment-programs/eating-disorder-treatment/

LINDEN OAKS-ARABELLA HOUSE

http://www.edward.org/eatingdisorders

EATING RECOVERY CENTER

http://www.eatingrecoverycenter.com/