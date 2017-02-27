Liquid lipstick that lasts: Beauty expert reviews new product

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – So I am and will always be a true Lipstick Junkie! I really enjoy layering on bold, new and intriguing colors to highlight my face and draw people in. I am a firm believer that women should at least wear mascara, blush / bronzer and lipstick every day. Ok maybe five days out of the week…lol!

Every now and then I do give my face a break. But typically… I GOT FACE and I love to show it off!

So, as you can imagine when I discovered the new MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick by Wet N Wild I was ecstatic. This lipstick glides on smooth but dries pretty quickly into this magnificent matte, perfect pout. I was very impressed with the highly-pigmented colors and this products staying power. I mean seriously this lipstick “won’t budge”. The colors have intense pigmentation and won’t dry your lips especially if you moisturize before applying.

Whether it’s for work or play, you gotta try one of these fab shades for your lip smackers. I purchased Nudie Patootie so I could pair it with a dark Smokey eye and Oh My Dolly for the days I wanted my audience to be entranced with reading my lips. I found that I love this new product line because it offers something for everyone. Whether you’re going out on date for someone special and you want a nude lip for a sultry look or if you want rock a super bright color on the first day of spring, Wet N Wild nailed it with these lipsticks. I wore Oh My Dolly at the start of the week and it was a wake-up call for everyone in the office. I received so many compliments from both the guys and dolls I work with! Even if you’re typically a glossy girl or someone who complains that your lipstick NEVER stays on or in place, MegaLast will make a believer out of you.

These tubes retails for the low cost of $4.99 at regular price. So they are definitely a luxurious purchase at a low cost for the lipstick lover. Keep an eye out for coupons, sales and Dollar Tree sightings of this product. The Liquid Catsuit line offers “vivid color, an ultra-matte finish, comfortable wear” and they are worth every cent! I’m not just giving you ladies a bunch of lame lip service…you’re going to want to stock up on these!