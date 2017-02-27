How to get free tax-aide service from AARP

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – In Michigan, about 1,000 Tax-Aide volunteers help more than 70,000 people each year at over 100 sites across the state.

The service is free but appointments are required. To find a Tax-Aide site near you, click here.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, in its 50th year, is the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service, giving special attention to the older population. You do not need to be a member of AARP or a retiree to use this service.

“We could not provide this valuable service without our dedicated volunteers, who make an indelible mark on the communities they help,” said Chris Holman, State President of AARP Michigan.

Nationwide, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide’s 36,000 volunteers at more than 5,000 sites provide 2.6 million people with free tax help. Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified each year to ensure their knowledge of revisions to the U.S. tax code.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS. If you’d like to volunteer your time as a Tax-Aide tax preparaer, click here.