Healthy eating made easy with Spectrum Health’s Grocery Store Tours

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Do you ever get confused shopping at the grocery store? Trying to figure out what is healthy and what all that label lingo really means? The Spectrum Health dietitians are here to help! They will meet you at local grocery stores and show you around food labels based on your health needs. Check out the video above where Kristi Veltkamp of Spectrum took families around to show them healthy decisions.

Tours include: healthy shopping information and handouts on the tour topic, sample menus and shopping lists, food sampling and special store deals, led by a Registered Dietitian.

Space is limited, so sign up now! Only $15 each per class or $25 per family (up to 2 adults and 3 kids) for the family tours only. Register here.

Grocery Store Tours

March 6th at Knapp Corner Meijer – Shopping for a healthy heart

March 9th at Breton Village D & W – Healthy eating on the go

March 20th at Knapp’s Crossing D&W – Healthy shopping for the family