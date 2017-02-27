Free movies for kids, Walk with Maranda, and more at Celebration Cinema

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Flick’s Family Film Festival is back! Celebration! Cinema is bringing back Flick’s Family Film Festival for spring. The line-up features a new movie each week. Kids are free and adult tickets are just $5!

Flick’s Family Film Festival

(films subject to change)

Open now – Storks

Opening March 3rd – Middle School: The Worst Years of my Life

Opening March 10th – Trolls

Opening March 17th – Monster Trucks

Opening March 31st – Sing

Other movies will be announced soon for later in April! Flick’s Family Film Festival ends April 20th.

Beauty and the Beast has had tons of buzz surrounding it, and it finally opens on March 17th! It’s the same story we know and love, but amped up with amazing live action performances. There is reserved seating available at Celebration Cinema. It is recommended to buy your tickets in advance, shows are expected to sell out.

Join Maranda and Priority Health at Celebration Cinema on Saturday, March 4th for a special Walk with Maranda event. Have a fun morning with your family walking through the theater, playing games, and ending with the Lego Batman movie.

The $5 per person ticket includes a backpack, walk, and movie! Get your tickets at online or at the Box Office. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. with the event kick-off at 9 a.m.