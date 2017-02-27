2017 Oscar winners and behind the scenes photos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – There were a lot of deserving nominees at this year’s Oscars, see who took home the iconic statuette.
Lead Actress
Isabelle Huppert — “Elle”
Ruth Negga — “Loving”
Natalie Portman — “Jackie”
Emma Stone — “La La Land” – WINNER
Meryl Streep — “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Lead Actor
Casey Affleck — “Manchester by the Sea” – WINNER
Andrew Garfield — “Hacksaw Ridge”
Ryan Gosling — “La La Land”
Viggo Mortensen — “Captain Fantastic”
Denzel Washington — “Fences”
Best Picture
“Arrival”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“La La Land”
“Hidden Figures”
“Lion”
“Manchester by the Sea”
“Hell or High Water”
“Moonlight” – WINNER
“Fences”
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Viola Davis — “Fences” – WINNER
Naomie Harris — “Moonlight”
Nicole Kidman — “Lion”
Octavia Spencer — “Hidden Figures”
Michelle Williams — “Manchester by the Sea”
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight” – WINNER
Lucas Hedges – “Manchester by the Sea”
Jeff Bridges – “Hell or High Water”
Dev Patel – “Lion”
Michael Shannon – “Nocturnal Animals”
Cinematography
“Arrival”
“La La Land” – WINNER
“Lion”
“Moonlight”
“Silence”
Original Song
Audition (The Fools Who Dream) — “La La Land”
Can’t Stop the Feeling — “Trolls”
City of Star — “La La Land” – WINNER
The Empty Chair — “Jim: The James Foley Story”
How Far I’ll Go — “Moana”
Directing
“Arrival”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“La La Land” – WINNER
“Manchester by the Sea”
“Moonlight”
Costume Design
“Allied”
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – WINNER
“Jackie”
“La La Land”
“Florence Foster Jenkins”
Documentary Feature
“Fire at Sea”
“I Am Not Your Negro”
“Life Animated”
“13th”
“O.J.: Made in America” – WINNER
Foreign Language Film
“Land of Mine”
“A Man Called Ove”
“The Salesman” – WINNER
“Tanna”
“Toni Erdmann”
Animated Feature
“Kubo and the Two Strings”
“Moana”
“My Life as a Zucchini”
“The Red Turtle”
“Zootopia” – WINNER
Production Design
“Arrival”
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
“Hail, Caesar!”
“La La Land” – WINNER
“Passengers”
Visual Effects
“Deepwater Horizon”
“Doctor Strange”
“The Jungle Book” – WINNER
“Kubo and the Two Strings”
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”