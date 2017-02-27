2017 Oscar winners and behind the scenes photos

WOTV 4 Women web staff Published: Updated:
charlize theron shirley mclain oscars 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – There were a lot of deserving nominees at this year’s Oscars, see who took home the iconic statuette.

Photos: Inside the Oscars at the Dolby Theater

Lead Actress

Isabelle Huppert — “Elle”
Ruth Negga — “Loving”
Natalie Portman — “Jackie”
Emma Stone — “La La Land” – WINNER
Meryl Streep — “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Lead Actor

Casey Affleck — “Manchester by the Sea” – WINNER
Andrew Garfield — “Hacksaw Ridge”
Ryan Gosling — “La La Land”
Viggo Mortensen — “Captain Fantastic”
Denzel Washington — “Fences”

Best Picture

“Arrival”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“La La Land”
“Hidden Figures”
“Lion”
“Manchester by the Sea”
“Hell or High Water”
“Moonlight” – WINNER
“Fences”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis — “Fences” – WINNER
Naomie Harris — “Moonlight”
Nicole Kidman — “Lion”
Octavia Spencer — “Hidden Figures”
Michelle Williams — “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight” – WINNER
Lucas Hedges – “Manchester by the Sea”
Jeff Bridges – “Hell or High Water”
Dev Patel – “Lion”
Michael Shannon – “Nocturnal Animals”

Cinematography

“Arrival”
“La La Land” – WINNER
“Lion”
“Moonlight”
“Silence”

Original Song

Audition (The Fools Who Dream) — “La La Land”
Can’t Stop the Feeling — “Trolls”
City of Star — “La La Land” – WINNER
The Empty Chair — “Jim: The James Foley Story”
How Far I’ll Go — “Moana”

Directing

“Arrival”
“Hacksaw Ridge”
“La La Land” – WINNER
“Manchester by the Sea”
“Moonlight”

Costume Design

“Allied”
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – WINNER
“Jackie”
“La La Land”
“Florence Foster Jenkins”

Documentary Feature

“Fire at Sea”
“I Am Not Your Negro”
“Life Animated”
“13th”
“O.J.: Made in America” – WINNER

 

Foreign Language Film

“Land of Mine”
“A Man Called Ove”
“The Salesman” – WINNER
“Tanna”
“Toni Erdmann”

Animated Feature

“Kubo and the Two Strings”
“Moana”
“My Life as a Zucchini”
“The Red Turtle”
“Zootopia” – WINNER

Production Design

“Arrival”
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
“Hail, Caesar!”
“La La Land” – WINNER
“Passengers”

Visual Effects

“Deepwater Horizon”
“Doctor Strange”
“The Jungle Book” – WINNER
“Kubo and the Two Strings”
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

 

 

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s