2017 Oscar winners and behind the scenes photos

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – There were a lot of deserving nominees at this year’s Oscars, see who took home the iconic statuette.

Photos: Inside the Oscars at the Dolby Theater View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Charlize Theron presents with Shirley Maclaine MAHERSHALA ALI accepting his award for Best Supporting Actor. VIOLA DAVIS, MARK RYLANCE JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE HALLE BERRY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE HALLE BERRY, DWAYNE JOHNSON JASON BATEMAN DEV PATEL, NICOLE KIDMAN PHARRELL WILLIAMS JOVAN ADEPO JIMMY KIMMEL SOFIA BOUTELLA, CHRIS EVANS MARK RYLANCE MEL GIBSON JANELLE MONAE, KATHERINE JOHNSON, TARAJI P. HENSON, OCTAIVIA SPENCER HAILEE STEINFELD, GAEL GARCIA BERNAL ADAM VALDEZ, ROBERT LEGATO, ANDREW R. JONES, DAN LEMMON, RIZ AHMED, FELICITY JONES

Lead Actress

Isabelle Huppert — “Elle”

Ruth Negga — “Loving”

Natalie Portman — “Jackie”

Emma Stone — “La La Land” – WINNER

Meryl Streep — “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Lead Actor

Casey Affleck — “Manchester by the Sea” – WINNER

Andrew Garfield — “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling — “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen — “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington — “Fences”

Best Picture

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Hidden Figures”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Hell or High Water”

“Moonlight” – WINNER

“Fences”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis — “Fences” – WINNER

Naomie Harris — “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman — “Lion”

Octavia Spencer — “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams — “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight” – WINNER

Lucas Hedges – “Manchester by the Sea”

Jeff Bridges – “Hell or High Water”

Dev Patel – “Lion”

Michael Shannon – “Nocturnal Animals”

Cinematography

“Arrival”

“La La Land” – WINNER

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Silence”

Original Song

Audition (The Fools Who Dream) — “La La Land”

Can’t Stop the Feeling — “Trolls”

City of Star — “La La Land” – WINNER

The Empty Chair — “Jim: The James Foley Story”

How Far I’ll Go — “Moana”

Directing

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land” – WINNER

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Costume Design

“Allied”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – WINNER

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

Documentary Feature

“Fire at Sea”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“Life Animated”

“13th”

“O.J.: Made in America” – WINNER

Foreign Language Film

“Land of Mine”

“A Man Called Ove”

“The Salesman” – WINNER

“Tanna”

“Toni Erdmann”

Animated Feature

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“The Red Turtle”

“Zootopia” – WINNER

Production Design

“Arrival”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Hail, Caesar!”

“La La Land” – WINNER

“Passengers”

Visual Effects

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Doctor Strange”

“The Jungle Book” – WINNER

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”