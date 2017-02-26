Photos: Looks we love from the Oscars red carpet

WOTV 4 Women web staff Published: Updated:
chrissy-tiegan-john-legend

LOS ANGELES, Cali (WOTV) – Hollywood’s biggest night brought out the most fabulous looks! Here are some of our favorites from the Oscars red carpet.

Celebrities, nominees walk Oscars’ red carpet

Janelle Monae made the biggest entrance with this show stopping look

Men of ‘Moonlight’ looking sharp

Halle Berry proving she doesn’t age

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel glow

The adorable Sunny Pawar from ‘Lion’ looking dapper

Chrissy Tiegan and John Legend are showing the love

More looks we love…

2017 Oscar red carpet looks

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s