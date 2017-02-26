Photos: Looks we love from the Oscars red carpet

LOS ANGELES, Cali (WOTV) – Hollywood’s biggest night brought out the most fabulous looks! Here are some of our favorites from the Oscars red carpet.
Celebrities, nominees walk Oscars’ red carpet
Janelle Monae made the biggest entrance with this show stopping look
Men of ‘Moonlight’ looking sharp
Halle Berry proving she doesn’t age
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel glow
The adorable Sunny Pawar from ‘Lion’ looking dapper
Chrissy Tiegan and John Legend are showing the love
More looks we love…