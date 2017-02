GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Heating and cooling can eat up more than 50% of your home’s energy usage. AARP recommends you follow these heating tips to save money this winter:

– Install a programmable thermostat and dial down to 68 degrees, the recommended home temperature for winter.

– Put an extra blanket on the bed and lower your thermostat a couple more degrees during sleeping hours.

