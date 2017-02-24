ABC Celebrates $100 million of deals on ‘Shark Tank’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – On tonight’s special episode of ‘Shark Tank’ featuring millennial entrepreneurs, one will make the deal that takes the award-winning “Shark Tank” across the $100 million threshold of deals made in the Tank. Tonight’s episode starts at 9 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Robert Herjavec.

Those daring to swim with the Sharks in this pinnacle episode are:

A former tech consultant-turned-chef and a former strategy and operations consultant from San Diego, California, who believe their tasty, artificial-free nutrients are the future of food supplements.

A woman from Scranton, Pennsylvania, who comes from a family of entrepreneurs, needs a Shark to propel her training and educational courses for would-be drone pilots

Two college friends now living in Brooklyn, New York, seek to help the animals that inspired their company with elephant-themed apparel.

Three beach lovers from San Diego, California, introduce a stylish option to the standard beach towel, with proceeds helping to preserve marine life.

Since 2009, more than 600 entrepreneurs have pitched their businesses in the Tank in hopes that they will be closer to attaining the American Dream. “Shark Tank” has given people from all walks of life the opportunity to secure business deals that could make them millionaires.

What’s the the one ‘Shark Tank’ deal Mark Cuban regrets not making?

Don’t miss on 20/20…

What’s it like in the Tank? “20/20” takes a look back at the Emmy Award-winning series “Shark Tank” and the incredible American entrepreneurs behind $100 million in deals made over the past eight seasons.

Anchors Elizabeth Vargas and David Muir interview America’s favorite sharks – Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner – about the most successful investments and the biggest misses in show history.

During the episode, the Sharks take viewers behind the scenes, revealing how competitive they really are with one another when the cameras aren’t rolling and their favorite memories from the show. Don’t miss this very special edition of ’20/20′ starting at 10 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4.