Maranda’s Weekend Family Fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Winter weekends are the perfect time to get the family out and about to enjoy all West Michigan has to offer. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up!

FLICKS FAMILY FILM FESTIVAL

Celebration! North, South & RiverTown

February 24-April 20

Flick’s Family Film Festival features a lineup of free movies for kids and just $5 for adults.

Storks Opens February 24

Princess Skate

Saturday, February 25 1:30pm-4:30pm

Tarry Hall Roller Rink

Once Upon a Dream Princess Skating Party

$5 person – includes skate rental

$1 for roller blade rental.

Games, face painting, tattoos and visits from Cinderella, Anna & Elsa, Ariel, Snow White, Jasmine, Belle and Tinkerbell.

USA Gymnastics Winter Classic Invitational

This weekend at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek

February 24-26

Backyard Sugaring – Blandford Nature Center & The Kalamazoo Nature Center

Blandford Nature Center

Saturday, February 25

2pm-4pm

Do you have a Maple tree in your yard? Tap into that maple syrup gold mine by joining Blandford Staff as we walk you through the process of collecting and cooking syrup from the trees in your yard. Learn the sugaring process and purchase all the key materials tap the Maple trees in YOUR backyard!

Kalamazoo Nature Center

Sat, February 25, 10:00am – 11:30am

Learn how to safely tap your maple trees and collect sap. See what is needed to set up a simple outdoor kitchen to boil your sap down to maple syrup. Participate in our pilot programs and register at NatureCenter.org. $25 a program, per family.

Grand Rapids Griffins – Star Wars Night

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Star Wars Night presented by DTE Energy: The 501st Legion returns for another Star Wars Night, with proceeds benefiting the Griffins Youth Foundation. Over 50 costumed characters will be roaming the arena and interacting with fans. In addition to light sabers being sold on the concourse, a photo area will be set up for fans to get their picture taken with their favorite characters for a small donation.

Post-Game Open Skate presented by Arby’s: Bring your skates to the rink and take to the ice for the post-game open skate.

Friends & Family 4-Packs: Available for all Saturday games, each pack incudes four tickets and $12 in concession cash for a great low price.