B-93 announces 2017 Birthday Bash lineup

Article courtesy of WOOD TV8 Published: Updated:
birthday bash featured

MARTIN, Mich. (WOOD) — B-93 announced its 2017 Birthday Bash lineup featuring headliners Big & Rich and Jake Owen.

The two-day country music concert will be held on June 17 and 18 at the US-131 Motorsports Park in Martin.

Reserved seating and parking passes for the 25th annual Birthday Bash are available online. Reserved seating costs between $39.99-$69.99 and two-day parking passes are $60.

General admission tickets are free and can be found at ticket stops beginning in May.

The full Birthday Bash lineup:

Saturday, June 17:

  • Big & Rich
  • Granger Smith
  • Michael Ray
  • Brooke Eden

Sunday, June 18:

  • Jake Owen
  • Parmalee
  • Tucker Beathard
  • Jackie Lee
  • Trent Harmon
  • Luke Combs

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s