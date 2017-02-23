B-93 announces 2017 Birthday Bash lineup

MARTIN, Mich. (WOOD) — B-93 announced its 2017 Birthday Bash lineup featuring headliners Big & Rich and Jake Owen.
The two-day country music concert will be held on June 17 and 18 at the US-131 Motorsports Park in Martin.
Reserved seating and parking passes for the 25th annual Birthday Bash are available online. Reserved seating costs between $39.99-$69.99 and two-day parking passes are $60.
General admission tickets are free and can be found at ticket stops beginning in May.
The full Birthday Bash lineup:
Saturday, June 17:
- Big & Rich
- Granger Smith
- Michael Ray
- Brooke Eden
Sunday, June 18:
- Jake Owen
- Parmalee
- Tucker Beathard
- Jackie Lee
- Trent Harmon
- Luke Combs