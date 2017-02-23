25 Families experience VIP Whales of the Deep Party at the Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) -25 West Michigan families won exclusive passes to Maranda’s VIP Party at the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s Whales of the Deep exhibit with Meijer! This exhibition brings visitors closer than ever before to the world’s largest mammals through a series of hands on components, life-size skeletons, models and more. Check out the video to see all the fun.

Education and fun were the themes for the VIP Whale Party! In the video above, see the fun activities for kids and families available at the VIP Party. Whales: Giants of the Deep was developed and is presented by the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa, and was made possible through the support of the New Zealand Government and the Smithsonian Institution.

Meijer provided a gorgeous spread of food to the guests at the VIP party. Tons of delicious snacks were served along with ‘Ocean Potion’. Check out the video above to see the yummy food and fun games at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

Whales: Giants of the Deep will be at the Public Museum until April 15th. Bring the whole family to learn about whale biology, view whale casts and fossils, and tune into the different whale sounds. So what’s on deck at the Public Museum? Explore the extraordinary organisms that produce light at Creatures of Light opening March 11th, from the flickering fireflies found in backyards around the world to the alien-like deep-sea fishes and other fantastic creatures that illuminate the perpetually dark depths of the oceans.