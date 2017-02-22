West Michigan celebrates National Margarita Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The day we’ve been waiting for has finally come. It’s National Margarita Day, ladies! Seems only fitting as it’s reaching 60 degrees – in February. We’ve got West Michigan margarita deals and specials narrowed down for you…. call up your girlfriends and treat yo’ self!
On the Border
$2 12oz. cups all day long. Could it get any better?
Donkey – Taqueria
Donkey’s National Margarita Day will be highlighting their Prickly Pear, Mango, Guava and Classic Margaritas as well as 3 new flavors to try! There will also be sombreros, necklaces, sunglasses and more.
Beltline Bar
$5 Margarita’s ALL DAY LONG.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1662328187402379/
Taqueria Luna Cocina
Specials all day long, including margarita flights!
https://www.facebook.com/LunaGrandRapids/
Casa Bolero
Casa Bolero does National Margarita Day right! They serve more than 80 tequilas…
https://www.facebook.com/Casa-Bolero-204645292902442/
Lindo Mexico
Margarita flights & live music with Gabriel Estrada. All the fun starts at 4pm.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1847791515456537/
