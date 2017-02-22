West Michigan celebrates National Margarita Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The day we’ve been waiting for has finally come. It’s National Margarita Day, ladies! Seems only fitting as it’s reaching 60 degrees – in February. We’ve got West Michigan margarita deals and specials narrowed down for you…. call up your girlfriends and treat yo’ self!

On the Border

We’ve got a deal for National Margarita Day on Feburary 22nd. Betcha can’t guess what it is. 😉 Price and participation may vary by location. Void where prohibited by law. Dine-in only. Must be 21 or older to drink alcoholic beverages. Please drink responsibly. A post shared by On The Border (@ontheborder) on Feb 16, 2017 at 5:48pm PST

$2 12oz. cups all day long. Could it get any better?

Donkey – Taqueria

Donkey’s National Margarita Day will be highlighting their Prickly Pear, Mango, Guava and Classic Margaritas as well as 3 new flavors to try! There will also be sombreros, necklaces, sunglasses and more.

Beltline Bar

$5 Margarita’s ALL DAY LONG.

Taqueria Luna Cocina

Specials all day long, including margarita flights!

Casa Bolero

Casa Bolero does National Margarita Day right! They serve more than 80 tequilas…

Lindo Mexico

Margarita flights & live music with Gabriel Estrada. All the fun starts at 4pm.

West Michigan has you COVERED.