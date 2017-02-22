The red carpet is rolling out for the 89th Oscars

LOS ANGELES, Cali (WOTV) – Oscars week has arrived! Tune in to My ABC WOTV4 live to see the stuff dreams are made of. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the night of glitz and glam.

Ever wonder what happens behind the scenes to get the Dolby Theater prepped and ready for Hollywood’s biggest night?

As far as nominees go, La La Land has a record breaking 14 nominations. However, it has some tough competition with amazing movies like Moonlight at Lion receiving big headlines. Find the full list of nominees here!

In keeping with tradition, last year’s winners are expected to present, including, Brie Larson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Alicia Vikander and Mark Rylance. As for big performances, all five nominees for Best Original Song will perform. This includes songs from Moana and Justin Timberlake performing Can’t Stop the Feeling from Trolls.

Enjoy The Oscars on Sunday, February 26th starting at 7 p.m.

