The amazing efforts raised by Taste of Hope

WOTV 4 Women web staff Published: Updated:
taste-of-hope


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – A Taste of Hope was initiated as a way for restaurants to give back to the Hope Network Foundation in a meaningful way. A Taste of Hope was initiated as a way for restaurants to give back to the Hope Network Foundation in a meaningful way. Whether it’s for a meeting or with your family, grab a dinner reservation and savor the fact you’ll be benefiting people throughout our community.

Ten percent of food purchases after 5 pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays will be donated to the Hope Network Foundation. That means giving back to people to more than 20,000 people annually throughout Michigan.

During the months of November and December, six.one.six in Grand Rapids was the restaurant partner. Results are in and nearly $6,800 was raised for Hope Network Foundation.

There’s still time to give back! Through the remaining month of February, Cygnus 27 is partnered with Hope Foundation.

