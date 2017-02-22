Spectrum Health keeping student athletes healthy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Girls basketball in Rockford High School is in full swing! Rockford is just one of over 20 high schools that Spectrum Health’s athletic medicine team is supporting. The experienced team of sports medicine providers at Spectrum takes professional and collegiate level care and services to high school, middle school and recreational athletes in our community.

Maranda spoke with Dr. Axtman about keeping our student athletes safe and healthy. His biggest piece of advice was, make sure your athlete is cross training! This means doing other sports or exercises that work a different part of their body. This prevents overuse and injury.