Glow yoga with Michele Fife

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Get your glow on for a good cause and experience a one-of-a-kind yoga class right here in West Michicgan! Tickets are only $45.00 and include refreshments, body paint, a new yoga mat from Lolë Grand Rapids (which you’ll use for the class and get to keep!), an unforgettable yoga class, and a complimentary drink for you to “retox” after you “detox”! Doors open at 5 p.m for body painting and then at 6 p.m. everyone can partake in a yoga class lead by Michele Fife, WOTV4’s very own yoga and wellness expert so come on down!

Glow Yoga takes place on March 5th, 2017 from 5 p.m. – 8:30pm at the JW Marriot in Grand Rapids.

The only thing you need to bring to this event is yourself and maybe a few girlfriends BUT make sure you wear either white or neon colors if you really want to “glow” because these colors work best under the black lights. The person with the best overall glow getup will win a certificate for an overnight stay at the JW so get don’t be shy to go all out! For outfit inspiration ideas, check out some photos from last year!

Try to arrive early so you can collect your special gift and be sure to stick around after for a chance to win some extra prizes! A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids , an organization that supports those going through a cancer or other grief journeys. This event is a great opportunity to practice your yoga, hang out the expert herself Michele Fife and give back to those in need! Click here for more information.