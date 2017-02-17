A night of magic on the ice – win tickets to Disney on Ice “Dare to Dream”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Nothing can stop a princess from a courageous adventure when Disney On Ice presents Dare to Dream skates into to your hometown. Join your hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as they share the heroic stories of four of your favorite Disney Princesses. Laugh along with Disney’s hair-raising escapade, Tangled, as Rapunzel, Flynn and Maximus embark on an uproarious expedition that soars to new heights! Travel to the enchanted forest with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs as she escapes from the Evil Queen. Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo! Watch as Cinderella’s dreams come true with a little help from her animal friends and the Fairy Godmother. Boogie to the beat of the bayou with Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, in a magical, musical journey. Make memories your whole family will treasure for a lifetime, while dancing and singing along, as the Disney Princesses inspire you to Dream Big!

Coming to Van Andel Arena March 2-5

Enter below: