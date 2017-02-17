2 Date night looks to make sparks fly

Jill Wallace Published: Updated:
date-night


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – February is the month to celebrate love! Start with a perfect date night outfit. If you want to show off your bold personality, try an edgy outfit with a leather jacket. In the video above, you’ll see a cute maroon short sleeved shirt with a leather jacket. For a more romantic look, try your favorite pair of skinny jeans and a sheer white long sleeve top with great detailing. All the clothes in the video above are from Goodwill. Next time you are feeling the love, check out Goodwill or ReBlue for fab looks!

