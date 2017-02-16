Thin mints, Tagalongs, Samoas, oh my! Girl Scout cookies coming to you

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – When you buy Girl Scout Cookies, you make adventures possible with every box. When girls participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, they get more than new adventures. They develop important life skills—goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics—that will set them up for success beyond anything they can imagine.

Cookie sales are kicking off soon for the Girl Scouts of West Michigan. Check out the video above to see how you can support a local troop! Click here to find cookie sales near you.