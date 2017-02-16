List: the annoying things our men do daily

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Let’s dive in, shall we? 99% of the time that a girl says “it’s fine”, it surely is not fine. There’s a lot we say that doesn’t bug us, that we genuinely rip our hair out over. The lack of common sense is so appalling sometimes, that all we can really do is pour a tall glass of wine, make a phone call to our girlfriends, and find relief and humor in the fact that we, indeed, are not alone.

So, after a hilarious conversation in the office, we decided to reach out to YOU. Here’s what really bugs our viewers about the men in their life…

When they unload the dishwasher… but not the silverware

Is this a joke? A team bonding exercise? Did you sporadically come down with something before finishing the one chore I gave you? I guess I’m just confused.

When they change plans last minute

We’ve had this in the calendar for weeks!

When they talk on the phone the whole time you’re in the car together

Feeling needy over here!

When they have girls in their Snap Chat “best friends”

If you haven’t seen the psycho yet, you’re about to.

When they order for you on a date

We’d choose a heavy appetizer, a drink, an entre, and a dessert… every single time, if we could.

When they unload the trash; but after, fail to put a clean bag in the trash

…and don’t even get me started on the toilet paper roll.

When they won’t let you order an alcoholic drink at dinner, because it’s not “happy hour”

Every hour is happy hour, it’s 5 o’clock somewhere…. you know, one of those cliché quotes that make us feel better about our needs.

When they fart in front of you

You know you’ve hit rock bottom when his stinky egg fart doesn’t even phase you.

When they forget Valentines Day

It’s okay! I wasn’t secretly dreaming of this day for weeks, hoping to get a little suga from my suga.

When they try to give their fashion opinion

If you don’t like my brand new Michael Kors boots, I don’t like you.

When they ask YOU to be the designated driver

How ’bout nah?

When they put dirty dishes in the sink, when they know full well that the dishwasher is empty

It’s not that hard.

When they can’t multitask

Pick up the kids, unload the dishwasher, and hug me at the same time. Is that too much to ask?

When they chew loud… breathe loud…

Can you not?

When it’s only okay for them to sh*t

Yup, we do it too. And, sometimes, it’s worse than yours.

When they eat your leftovers

*Crying*

Girl: “I was really looking forward to that cold pizza.”

When you have a date planned, then it magically turns into a hangout… with his friends

Wait a minute – how’d this happen?

When they want to split a meal at dinner

Ummm, no. I’m hungry enough to eat my own food and now yours, if you keep this up.

When they “like” her picture

*Calls best friend*

Best friend: “He did not.”

When they don’t define the relationship

What. Are. We.

When they choose the game over you

I’ll remember this later.

When they say they’re “exhausted” and need a nap

Oh yeah? Hmmm. So what have you done today? Because I made the kids’ lunches this morning, went to work, picked them up, went grocery shopping, just put a load of laundry in, and am starting dinner.

When you wear your dirty shoes on the clean carpet… that your baby crawls on

*Crying*

Girl: “I JUST found enough energy to vacuum today.”

When they walk out of the bathroom fanning their arm saying “don’t go in their for awhile”

Oh babe. You are so sexy.