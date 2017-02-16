Standale Interiors honored with Community Builder Award

WOTV 4 Women web staff Published: Updated:
standale interiors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – In 2012 Stuart Ray, Executive Director of Guiding Light Mission, and his team made a strategic decision to provide affordable housing for men who’ve completed the Guiding Light Recovery program. Ray says, To make this happen Guiding Light turned to their community partner Standale Lumber and Interiors, this year’s recipient of the Community Builder Award because of their financial assistance and in kind support. Check out the video above to see how this housing has helped these men get back to work.

