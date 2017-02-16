Inside the 2017 Grand Rapids Boat Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – A West Michigan tradition! In their 72nd year, the Grand Rapids Boat Show is launching into an era where we will be showing our broadest array of power boats ever…5 acres of them, especially for the Great Lakes! The array of Motor Yachts, Cruisers, Runabouts, Fishing Boats, and Ski and Wakeboard Inboards is exceptional. Pontoon Boats continue to excel in new designs, features and cruising abilities. As we see technology advancing around us at fast speeds, we see advancements in boats – hull designs, power systems and the creature comforts. All summer long you marvel at the new boats you see on the water. Well now is your chance to board them and check them out! Boaters, this is your Show!

Friday 11am-9pm

Saturday 10am-9pm

Sunday 11am-5pm

Adult – $10 | Children (6-14) – $4 | 5 & Under – Free

