Healthy diet, strong heart: Worst foods for your heart health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year – more than all cancers combined. February is American Heart Month. Keep your heart healthy by knowing what foods to avoid.

The American Heart Association says the ingredients and how a food is prepared make it unhealthy. It suggests focusing on sodium, sugar, and fat when buying food at the grocery store or eating out in a restaurant.

The most common unhealthy foods, according to the American Heart Association, are processed items like chips, cookies, and fast food. It recommends limiting or avoiding processed foods as well as reading food labels to avoid items with added sugar and high sodium and fat. Avoid sodium from the six most common salty foods: breads, cold cuts and cured meats, pizza, poultry, soup, and sandwiches).

For best heart health, the American Heart Association recommends women eat no more than 1,500 milligrams of sodium per day and no more than six teaspoons (100 calories) of sugar a day. A great way to avoid pitfalls is to plan your meals ahead of time and keep healthy snacks on hand.

Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association’s program to raise awareness and educate women about cardiovascular disease. Click here to learn more about the organization and how to be heart healthy.