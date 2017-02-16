Easy yoga pose to release tension in the neck and back

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – This is a great beginner Yoga posture that will relax your neck and shoulders but also invigorate the mind. Start on hands and knees placing a blanket under knees is there is any sensitivity. Keep the knees above the hips as you slowly walk the arms forward, extending the spine and letting the forehead ease its way towards the floor. If the forehead does not come to the floor you can use a folded blanket, a cushion or a Yoga block to rest the brow on.

Try to release tension for back of neck and shoulders as you melt in to this posture breathing deeply. Stay for several breaths and then either take hips back to heels to rest and reverse the position of the spine OR come all the way forward, resting on the belly with hands as a pillow.