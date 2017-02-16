DRUMLine Live comes to Miller Auditorium

KALAMAZOO, Mich (WOTV) – DRUMLine Live, the show stopping attraction created by the musical team behind the hit movies, “Drumline” and “Drumline: A New Beat,” embodies the soulful, high-stepping style of the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching band experience. With its riveting rhythms, bold beats, and ear grabbing energy, DRUMLine Live is a high octane musical roller coaster ride that is guaranteed to touch every emotion in your body. They’re back with a BRAND NEW show for the entire family that’s coming to Miller Auditorium!

During the show on February 23rd at 7:30 p.m. the West Michigan Drumline of the year winners, the Hastings High School Drumline, will open the show! In the video above, Maranda takes viewers behind the scenes of one of their rehearsals. Don’t miss this awesome show! Tickets available now by calling (269) 387-2300 or going to millerauditorium.com.