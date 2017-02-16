Boat show, free fishing and hockey – Maranda’s weekend family fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) Winter weekends are the perfect time to get the family out and about to enjoy all West Michigan has to offer. Check out Maranda’s top picks in this week’s Five Star Family Fun Update. To get a full list of events e-mailed to you each week, click here to sign up!

Grand Rapids Boat Show

A West Michigan tradition! In their 72nd year, the Grand Rapids Boat Show is launching into an era where we will be showing our broadest array of power boats ever…5 acres of them, especially for the Great Lakes! The array of Motor Yachts, Cruisers, Runabouts, Fishing Boats, and Ski and Wakeboard Inboards is exceptional. Pontoon Boats continue to excel in new designs, features and cruising abilities. As we see technology advancing around us at fast speeds, we see advancements in boats – hull designs, power systems and the creature comforts. All summer long you marvel at the new boats you see on the water. Well now is your chance to board them and check them out! Boaters, this is your Show!

Friday 11am-9pm

Saturday 10am-9pm

Sunday 11am-5pm

Adult – $10 | Children (6-14) – $4 | 5 & Under – Free

2017 Free Fishing Weekend

Two days, twice a year, families and friends can enjoy one of Michigan’s premiere outdoor activities, fishing for free. February 18 and 19. All fishing license fees will be waived for these 2 days. Residents and out-of-state visitors may enjoy fishing on both inland and Great Lakes’ waters for all species of fish. All fishing regulations will still apply.

Fall in Love with STEM at GVSU Allendale/Pew campuses

A morning of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) activities geared towards middle school students will be held on both Allendale and Pew Campuses. The event is free and sponsored by the West Michigan Association of Women in Science.

Grand Rapid Griffins Home Game – Toy Night

Saturday, Feb 18 7pm

Toy Night/Plush Griff Giveaway

Van Andel Arena

Taste of Soul Sunday

Grand Rapids Public Library

Sunday, February 19 1pm-4:30pm

Join the Grand Rapids Public Library as they celebrate African American History and culture. Families can listen, learn, create and eat. The event is free and open to the public.