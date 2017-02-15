Tips for parents to keep kids safe online

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Parents need to be active in their role of protecting their kids from the inherent risks that come with an online presence. With some easy to follow advice and more resources than ever before, parents can mitigate the risk of their child being victimized.

Prevent with ‘House Rules’

Check phones in with parents at night

No delete policy

Website blocking/filtering

Parental controls on devices

Open Communication

Open lines of communication

Let them teach you what they know

Pursue dialog

Tune into behaviors

There is hope! There are now more resources now than ever for parents, this is not “over your head” or too much for you to handle. Check out this website by local Chris McKenna that gives real time updates on apps and risks. You will also find a list of prevention and filters.