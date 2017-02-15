Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOTV)-Congenital heart defects are the most common type of birth defect . Nearly 1 in 100 babies are born with a heart defect each year. Jordan Carson was invited to meet one of the youngest and mightiest patients, at the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, who got a visit from a special friend. Click video above to watch four-legged friends make a surprise visit.

What are congenital heart defects?

Congenital heart defects, present at birth, are the most common birth defect. They include abnormalities in the heart’s structure, electrical system and other abnormalities that affect the function of the heart, according to the American Heart Association.

Nearly 1 in 100 babies are born with a heart defect in the United States each year. Congenital Heart Defect Awareness week is an effort to help educate the public about Congenital Heart Defects. Congenital Heart Disease is the most common birth defect, and the leading cause of birth-defect related deaths worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.heart.org.