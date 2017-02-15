Kids, technology, and parenting: Answers to the tough questions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Technology enhances our lives in so many ways, but it can also become an addictive hobby. When it comes to parenting, it can be hard to decide where the line needs to be drawn. In the video above, Maranda plays ‘True or False’ with a group of local teens to find out what their relationship with technology is. The big question: Do you consider yourself to be addicted to technology? The answers may surprise you!

To answer these tough questions and provide solutions, Maranda gathered an expert panel to talk more about kids and technology. Michael J. Reiffer from Pine Rest, April Oglesby from Wedgwood, and local mom, Rose Crawford, talk about these tough parenting topics.

At what age can children have access to technology and what devices?

If our students aren’t allowed to use technology, are we jeopardizing their future?

Find out the answers to these questions in the video above!