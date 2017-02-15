Apps that could be putting your child at risk

WOTV 4 Women web staff Published: Updated:
kids and technology


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – There are tons of apps that we use everyday. From so much use, we can forget that they can be dangerous for kids. Local, Chris McKenna, runs a website called protectyoungeyes.com. It is a full resource for parents to understand technology and how much risk it’s putting on your children. He breaks down popular apps such as Facebook, Kik, Pinterest, Instagram, and tons more!

Remember a few “laws” of internet safety: (1) there’s no such thing as privacy in any app, (2) any app that allows people to upload content is always going to have a very dark side, and (3) any app that is difficult to monitor will have greater risk of abuse by teens.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s