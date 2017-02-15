Apps that could be putting your child at risk

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – There are tons of apps that we use everyday. From so much use, we can forget that they can be dangerous for kids. Local, Chris McKenna, runs a website called protectyoungeyes.com. It is a full resource for parents to understand technology and how much risk it’s putting on your children. He breaks down popular apps such as Facebook, Kik, Pinterest, Instagram, and tons more!

Remember a few “laws” of internet safety: (1) there’s no such thing as privacy in any app, (2) any app that allows people to upload content is always going to have a very dark side, and (3) any app that is difficult to monitor will have greater risk of abuse by teens.