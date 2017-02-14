Plan for your future: Ferris-Grand Rapids spring open house event

ferris grand rapids spring open house

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Earning your degree is one giant leap forward for your future. Take the first step and join Ferris State University for their Spring Open House on February 23rd. At the fabulous Applied Technology Center located in Downtown Grand Rapids, attendees will be introduced to everything Ferris – Grand Rapids has to offer:

  • Programs in cutting-edge, in-demand fields.
  • The ability to easily transfer up to 90 credit hours.
  • Flexible class times, designed for working adults, so you don’t have to put your life on hold to earn your degree.
  • Expert faculty with years of industry experience.
  • A 25-year partnership with Grand Rapids Community College that can help you cut the cost of your degree in half.

Guests are welcome! Light refreshments will be available throughout the event. Click here for more information.

