Just released: Who will be the next Bachelorette?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Bachelor Nation fans across the country sat with anticipation during Jimmy Kimmel Live to find out who would be the next Bachelorette. It’s been officially announced that Dallas based lawyer, Rachel Lindsay, will be looking for love on the upcoming season of ‘The Bachelorette’.

This news comes as a shock because Rachel is still competing on Nick’s season, and has been coined by Nick himself as a ‘total frontrunner’. Breaking even more barriers, Rachel is the first African American to compete as the Bachelorette after a combined 33 seasons of The Bachelor and Bachelorette. This pick is not surprising, though. Rachel is intelligent, well spoken, sweet, and charismatic. Needless to say, America is excited to continue their love affair with her!

What Twitter had to say: