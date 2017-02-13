Watch the Oscars on My ABC WOTV 4- Win $1,000!

oscars-wotv-contest-650x370

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Hollywood’s biggest night is set for Sunday February 26th on My ABC WOTV 4.  The Oscars kick off at 8pm and West Michigan viewers have a chance to win big just for watching.

It’s easy to enter!  Just make sure you’re watching The Oscars on My ABC WOTV 4 and wait for the code words to scroll across your screen.  Every time you see the code word you can enter them right here at wotv4women.com.  Between 8pm and 11pm four code words will be displayed giving viewers four chances to enter.

At the end of the night one winner will be chosen and announced for the $1,000 grand prize brought to you by The Service Professor.

The contest doesn’t open until Sunday February 26th at 8pm!  Keep checking back for more chances to win!

Watch the Oscars Sunday February 26th at 8pm on My ABC WOTV 4.

