Slate Clothing: the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift for your man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Still searching for your Valentine? Here’s an idea… two words: Slate. Clothing. This store has all a girl would ever need for her guy.

BONUS! Shopping at Slate Clothing supports a super awesome, totally bad a**, third generation entrepreneur – from none other than West Michigan, of course! Ladies, meet Stacy Mulder.

Stacy attended Calvin Christian High School, then furthered her education at Kendall College of Art and Design. Following her creative passion, the young entrepreneur found herself in Los Angeles at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

Realizing the scarcity of men’s contemporary clothing stores back home in Grand Rapids, Stacy decided to take advantage of the opportunity at hand.

After a lot of brainstorming, phone calls, late nights and early mornings, the girl made it happen.

Slate Clothing focuses on men ages 25-35 years old, but Stacy said to the Grand Rapids Business Journal that the store has something for everybody.

“My dad shops here.” She added.

Slate Clothing is located at 44 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids.

Sexy-up your guy this Valentines Day with some sleek, Slate Clothing and accessories. Check out my favorite holiday ideas they have to offer!

