Meet the newest WOTV Crew Member: Latesha Lipscomb

latesha lipscomb beauty expert


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) -Latesha Lipscomb is the WOTV 4 Women Crew focused on beauty! As the beauty expert, Latesha specializes in helping you put your best face forward. She will be sharing her best beauty tips to help you bring your own unique beauty from the inside….out! Check out the video above to meet Latesha.

Latesha is the manager and creative genius behind “I Got Face Cosmetic Concierge”, a full service beauty provider, based in downtown Grand Rapids, where her and her team of professionals help women look and feel their best.

Not only is she a beauty guru but she is also involved in many local non-profit charity organizations within her community such as Dispute Resolution Center of West Michigan, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. Alliance for Vibrancy, Women’s resource Center and the Seeds of Promise Entrepreneurial Impact Team. Latesha is a strong believer in giving back and loves helping out in any way she can. Often times you’ll find her posts ending with the hashtag: #bethechange on social media.

