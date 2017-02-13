Jump with Jill: Teaching kids health and wellness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – In support of Milk Means More, the rock & roll nutrition show Jump with Jill announced that 35 Michigan schools have been awarded the show by Michigan’s Dairy Farmers in partnership with the United Dairy Industry of Michigan (UDIM). Now, in its fifth year, the partnership has reached 143,482 students!

Jump with Jill is a musical presentation that features dairy farms, a jug of milk (known by his rapper name, Calcium), a bone rap, and so much more! Check out the video above to see the education that’s reaching public schools in your area.