Forest Hills students have ‘Gone Boarding’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – Students are suddenly trading in their common school supplies in exchange for something a little more fun! Gone Boarding is a class that was conceived and developed by teachers, Bruce Macartney and Bill Curtis, in the Forest Hills Public School District. These teachers wanted to create something that would engage students who were slipping through the cracks of the school system. Check out the video above to see the amazing projects these students have been working on.

Students in the Gone Boarding class do everything in groups of three. They design, construct, and ultimately ride a surfboard, snowboard, stand up paddle board, and skateboard. Students also take part in service projects involving the school district’s younger students through mentoring relationships built around action sports and partner with the community to make an impact on their world both locally and globally.