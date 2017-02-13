Don’t miss the Grand Rapids Griffins Purple Community Night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) – The Grand Rapids Griffins host the sixth annual Purple Community game to benefit cancer research at Van Andel Institute on Friday, February 17! This is a great event for families, and a fun way to give back to the community.

The 2017 Purple Community Griffins Game will feature:

Intermission activities hosted by Maranda

50/50 Raffle (100% of proceeds going to VAI)

$2 beers and $2 hot dogs from 6-8pm

Limited-edition Purple Community game jersey auction after the game

Limited-edition co-branded apparel featuring Purple Community and the Grand Rapids Griffins

Lower level packs start at just $19. Find more information and where to buy tickets here.