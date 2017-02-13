25 Non-candy Valentine’s Day treats for a classroom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Few parents want their kids coming home with a huge pile of candy after a classroom Valentine’s Day party. Get creative and – bonus – get the kids involved in creating their own valentines with these ideas for Valentine’s Day gifts.
- Pencils
- Tattoos
- Stickers
- Erasers
- Toys
- Playing cards
- Handheld games
- Chapstick
- Sunglasses
- Crayons
- Fruit/fruit cups
- Crackers
- Cheese sticks
- Bouncy balls
- 100% juice boxes
- Popcorn
- Bubbles
- Applesauce pouches
- Books
- Glow sticks
- Play Doh
- Curly straws
- Bookmarks
- Hand stamps
- Balloons
These gifts are made extra adorable with festive wrapping and cute notes. We tracked down some of our favorites on Pinterest. Check them out!