25 Non-candy Valentine’s Day treats for a classroom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Few parents want their kids coming home with a huge pile of candy after a classroom Valentine’s Day party. Get creative and – bonus – get the kids involved in creating their own valentines with these ideas for Valentine’s Day gifts.

  1. Pencils
  2. Tattoos
  3. Stickers
  4. Erasers
  5. Toys
  6. Playing cards
  7. Handheld games
  8. Chapstick
  9. Sunglasses
  10. Crayons
  11. Fruit/fruit cups
  12. Crackers
  13. Cheese sticks
  14. Bouncy balls
  15. 100% juice boxes
  16. Popcorn
  17. Bubbles
  18. Applesauce pouches
  19. Books
  20. Glow sticks
  21. Play Doh
  22. Curly straws
  23. Bookmarks
  24. Hand stamps
  25. Balloons

These gifts are made extra adorable with festive wrapping and cute notes. We tracked down some of our favorites on Pinterest. Check them out!

