25 Non-candy Valentine’s Day treats for a classroom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) Few parents want their kids coming home with a huge pile of candy after a classroom Valentine’s Day party. Get creative and – bonus – get the kids involved in creating their own valentines with these ideas for Valentine’s Day gifts.

Pencils Tattoos Stickers Erasers Toys Playing cards Handheld games Chapstick Sunglasses Crayons Fruit/fruit cups Crackers Cheese sticks Bouncy balls 100% juice boxes Popcorn Bubbles Applesauce pouches Books Glow sticks Play Doh Curly straws Bookmarks Hand stamps Balloons

These gifts are made extra adorable with festive wrapping and cute notes. We tracked down some of our favorites on Pinterest. Check them out!